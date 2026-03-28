The IPL 2026 has many teams missing their top players. The problem has been particularly acute for those reliant on Australian pacers. Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are all missing the initial phase of their respective franchises' campaigns. There have been calls to deduct salaries from the players. In the midst of this, Starc has spoken out to clarify his circumstances and counter the false reports circulating in the media.

Starc, who is contracted to play for Delhi Capitals, has been sidelined with shoulder and elbow injuries-an issue he only fully understood after the Australian summer. His absence from the team's early matches has fuelled rumours and harsh judgments from fans and the media alike, with some questioning his commitment and whether he was prioritising the IPL.

In a candid yet straightforward statement, Starc expressed frustration with the narratives being spread about his fitness and availability.

"Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow, the extent of which I didn't know during the Australian summer. These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claimed to know my body better than me.

"With that said, I do acknowledge this injury setback and that the timing is disruptive to the Delhi team, and I apologise for that and to the fans for not being available for the early part of this season. I remain committed to joining DC, am in continual communication with the team, and will continue to do what I can to be available for DC as soon as possible," Starc wrote in a statement shared on his Instagram story.

On Friday, a fan criticised Starc in a social media post about his unavailability and was met with a response from Alyssa Healy, Starc's wife and a former Australian player. In the post, Starc was photographed standing with Healy and other athletes on a golf course.

"This is so unfair to us Delhi Capitals fans that Hazlewood and Cummins, despite being injured, will be available for their teams but you won't be," a fan commented.

To this, Healy replied, "Probably because he's injured, mate. If he can't bowl, how's he supposed to play? If he was fully fit, he'd be there."