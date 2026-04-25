Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) have won the toss and opted to bat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2026 clash in Delhi on Saturday. Despite enduring a topsy-turvy campaign and suffering a big defeat in their previous game, Axar Patel-led DC have gone ahead with the same lineup. On the other hand, table-toppers Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, are looking to keep their unbeaten record intact in IPL 2026, having won five of their opening six games. (Live Scorecard)
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score | DC vs PBKS LIVE Updates, IPL 2026, straight from New Delhi:
DC vs PBKS LIVE: Action begins!
Arshdeep Singh starts with a hard length outside off-stump. Coming over the wicket, he bowled it angling away from Pathum Nissanka. The DC opener tried to cut it but failed. The match begins with a dot ball here in Delhi.
DC vs PBKS LIVE: Impact Substitutes -
Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Vipraj Nigam, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar
Punjab Kings Impact subs: Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod
DC vs PBKS LIVE: Punjab Kings playing XI
Punjab Kings XI vs DC: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Same team for the in-form side.
DC vs PBKS LIVE: Delhi Capitals playing XI
Delhi Capitals XI vs PBKS: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.
It'll be interesting to see who comes in as the Impact Player. Ashutosh Sharma could come in as a middle-order enforcer, while Vipraj Nigam could enter as a bowling option later.
IPL 2026 LIVE: DC win toss, opt to bat!
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bat! Axar Patel says the pitch looks dry, and interestingly, names an unchanged playing XI despite their defeat in the previous game.
PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer says he wanted to bowl!
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings LIVE: Toss in 10 minutes
We are just about 10 minutes away from toss time at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. With temperatures above 40 degrees C, it'll be interesting to see whether the toss-winning captain actually elects to bat first.
DC vs PBKS LIVE: DC face major selection dilemma
Delhi Capitals face a massive middle-order dilemma. Nitish Rana came back to the playing XI in their previous game and struck a fifty, but he has been in and out of the side all season. DC have also shuffled around the batting positions of David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and captain Axar Patel, with varying degrees of success. Karun Nair and Ashutosh Sharma have also played this season.
Who gets the nod in the middle-order today?
DC vs PBKS LIVE: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings H2H
Interestingly, the head-to-head record between the two franchises is dead even. Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have faced off 35 times, with 17 wins each, and 1 no-result. Who takes the lead in the H2H today?
DC vs PBKS LIVE: Cooper Connolly to bowl?
Punjab Kings' 22-year-old star Cooper Connolly has been sensational with the bat in IPL 2026, but today we could see him bowl for the first time! Connolly went back to Australia to get his bowling fitness checked ahead of the game, but is back in time to play.
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings LIVE: Starc yet to arrive
Australian speedster Mitchell Starc is reportedly fit but he is yet to arrive in the Delhi Capitals camp. Bought for Rs 11.75 crore, DC will be hoping to get his services back in the second half of the season. But for today, they'll have to contend without him.
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings LIVE: Delhi Capitals eye playoff charge
For DC, it has been a topsy-turvy campaign to say the least. W, W, L, L, W, L - that's how their record reads this season. Axar Patel and co. are 6th in the points table, but will be hoping to string together a few wins on the trot and launch a playoff charge.
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings LIVE: PBKS top of the table
Punjab Kings are unbeaten so far in IPL 2026, having won 5 out of their 6 games. Their only non-win was a no-result due to rain. Shreyas Iyer and co. have been a well-oiled unit, with their explosive batting particularly impressive.
DC vs PBKS LIVE: Can KL Rahul prove his 'intent'?
KL Rahul was questioned by many experts, such as Aakash Chopra, regarding his intent after DC's loss in their previous game. Chasing 243 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rahul made 37 off 23, appearing tentative in his aggression.
He has 205 runs in 6 games this season, but 92 of those runs came in a single match. Today, he'll be out to prove a point against his former side, Punjab Kings.
DC vs PBKS LIVE: Shreyas Iyer returns to old home
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer returns to his first home in the IPL. Shreyas spent 7 years with Delhi from 2015 to 2021, leading them to an IPL final in 2020, before being released by the franchise. He'll hope to keep Punjab's unbeaten streak going today.
IPL 2026 LIVE: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 contest between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). We are at the historic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today, as two stalwarts of their sides face their former homes.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!