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IPL 2026 28 Mar 26 to 24 May 26
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RR vs SRH LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad both look to extend their winning run as they face each other in a much-anticipated IPL 2026 encounter at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It will be the clash between two destructive batting units with Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head facing the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer. RR are currently third in the IPL points table with 10 points from 7 matches while Sunrisers Hyderabad are fourth with 8 points. Pat Cummins will lead SRH as he returns to action. (Live Scorecard)

RR vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026 LIVE Match Scorecard Updates, Straight from Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

Apr 25, 2026 18:58 (IST)
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RR vs SRH LIVE: Almost time for the toss

It is almost time for the toss. This venue has favoured teams batting first in the past and it will be interesting to see what the captains will decide after winning the toss.

Apr 25, 2026 18:52 (IST)
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RR vs SRH LIVE: Pitch report

"First time here in Jaipur and I’ve got to say, it’s been a magnificent day. And as you do in Jaipur, what happened? Hot, hot and hotter. So when I come to this part of the world, the pink is everywhere, but the green is here too. And I think about the dimensions first on this superb stadium. I’m bowling from the northern end. And so to my right, it is 65. To my left, it is also 65 because we’re smack right in the middle of the square here. And downtown, a lovely straight hit of 76 meters. So lots of pink, very dry, but also quite green. It’s like a Garden of Eden. WV Raman, our pitch doctor - I like what I see. What about you? Yeah, I like it too because traditionally what has happened at this venue is that the pitches have always been good for batting, and this is no different. This looks fresh, but the curator told me that he’s been working on this surface for about a week now. And that’s the reason why this looks so good, because it’s well rolled. And I’m sure that the tradition of this pitch being good for the batters is going to continue as well. I like it. We all like it. I'll tell you what - would you bat first night game, or would you prefer to bowl? That depends on what kind of dew you get here tonight because this is the first game they’re playing at this venue. So that’s something that we'll have to wait and see. And as far as the local intel is concerned, I don’t think there’s going to be much of dew. So I think they would look to put runs on the board first - the captain winning the toss."

Apr 25, 2026 18:47 (IST)
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RR vs SRH LIVE: Abhishek Sharma on verge of huge feat

Abhishek Sharma is 26 runs away from surpassing Kane Williamson and becoming the third-highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He currently has 2076 runs in 78 innings for SRH.

Apr 25, 2026 18:37 (IST)
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RR vs SRH LIVE Score: Batting superstars

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and many more - The list of explosive batters in this match is truly never-ending. This is surely going to be a treat for the fans.

Apr 25, 2026 18:33 (IST)
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RR vs SRH LIVE: Hello and welcome

Welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. A battle between two teams who have looked extremely impressive in the competition till now and two batting line-ups which boast of some of the most destructive batters in the world.

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Topics mentioned in this article
Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Yashasvi Jaiswal Abhishek Sharma Travis Head Ishan Kishan Heinrich Klaasen Patrick James Cummins Pat Cummins IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 36 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
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