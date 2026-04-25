"First time here in Jaipur and I’ve got to say, it’s been a magnificent day. And as you do in Jaipur, what happened? Hot, hot and hotter. So when I come to this part of the world, the pink is everywhere, but the green is here too. And I think about the dimensions first on this superb stadium. I’m bowling from the northern end. And so to my right, it is 65. To my left, it is also 65 because we’re smack right in the middle of the square here. And downtown, a lovely straight hit of 76 meters. So lots of pink, very dry, but also quite green. It’s like a Garden of Eden. WV Raman, our pitch doctor - I like what I see. What about you? Yeah, I like it too because traditionally what has happened at this venue is that the pitches have always been good for batting, and this is no different. This looks fresh, but the curator told me that he’s been working on this surface for about a week now. And that’s the reason why this looks so good, because it’s well rolled. And I’m sure that the tradition of this pitch being good for the batters is going to continue as well. I like it. We all like it. I'll tell you what - would you bat first night game, or would you prefer to bowl? That depends on what kind of dew you get here tonight because this is the first game they’re playing at this venue. So that’s something that we'll have to wait and see. And as far as the local intel is concerned, I don’t think there’s going to be much of dew. So I think they would look to put runs on the board first - the captain winning the toss."