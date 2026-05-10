Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Urvil Patel lit up IPL 2026 with a sensational 13-ball half-century against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, making it the joint-fastest fifty in the tournament's history. Urvil smashed eight sixes, ultimately getting out for 65 off 23. Not only did the 27-year-old break records, but he also made the moment more special with a touching celebration dedicated to his father on Mother's Day. After completing his fifty, Urvil brought out a piece of paper, on which was written, 'This is for you Papa'.

As Urvil completed his half-century, he first celebrated with a folded hands gesture towards the dressing room. Then, he brought out the paper, where the special message was written.

One of the most destructive batters in the tournament, he was at his swashbuckling best on Sunday. Urvil smashed seven sixes off his first 11 balls. For a moment it seemed he would break Yuvraj Singh's record of a 12-ball fifty.

While he missed out on that record, he did equal Yashasvi Jaiswal for the fastest fifty in the history of the IPL. His heroics helped CSK scale more than half of their target of 204 inside the first eight overs.

Urvil Patel arrived at the crease after CSK lost opener Sanju Samson in the fourth over. After scoring a single of the first ball that he played, Urvil slammed three back-to-back sixes off the bowling of Avesh Khan.

He then smashed three sixes and a boundary in the last over of the Powerplay, bowled by Digvesh Singh Rathi.

In the seventh over, bowled by LSG's Mohammed Shami, Urvil hit a six and completed his half-century off 13 balls with a single.

Urvil Patel was finally dismissed by Shahbaz Ahmed in the 10th over after a blistering 65 off just 18 deliveries, but not before putting Chennai Super Kings firmly on course for victory at 131/2 after 10 overs. He formed an 81-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad for the second wicket off just 34 balls.

With ANI inputs

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