IPL 2026 has begun on a forgettable note for Chennai Super Kings. The five-time champions have lost their first three matches of the season and are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. Once regarded as one of the most feared teams in the IPL, CSK now appear to be an easy target for their rivals. In the absence of veteran MS Dhoni, the team has struggled in all departments, while the inclusion of Sanju Samson has also failed to yield the desired results. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has come under heavy criticism, with his leadership and decision-making being blamed for CSK's dismal run.

One of the major talking points behind CSK's successive defeats has been the handling of all-rounder Prashant Veer. The Uttar Pradesh-based uncapped left-arm spinner was picked up by CSK for a hefty Rs 14.2 crore and was seen as a like-for-like replacement for veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

With Jadeja being traded to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Samson, Veer's inclusion initially made the CSK squad look well balanced. However, eyebrows were raised when Gaikwad chose not to utilise the 20-year-old as a bowler.

After missing the opening match against Rajasthan Royals, Veer finally made it into the Playing XI for the second game against Punjab Kings. Surprisingly, he did not bowl a single over as PBKS chased down a daunting target of 210 with eight balls to spare.

On Sunday, CSK suffered another crushing defeat, going down by 43 runs to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Rajat Patidar-led RCB side tore into the CSK bowling attack and posted a mammoth 250/3 in 20 overs. Once again, Gaikwad refrained from using Veer, despite his bowlers being taken to cleaners by Tim David, Patidar, and Virat Kohli.

CSK's own 'Cameron Green'?

CSK's handling of Veer has raised serious questions, especially after the franchise spent heavily to secure his services, only to underutilise him. The situation draws parallels with Kolkata Knight Riders' treatment of Australian all-rounder Cameron Green.

Green, who was signed for Rs 25.20 crore for his all-round abilities, is yet to bowl in the tournament. This includes KKR's opening match against Mumbai Indians, where they conceded 221 runs, and their second game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in which they leaked 226 runs.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane had stated that Green is yet to receive full clearance from Cricket Australia to bowl. In response, Cricket Australia confirmed that Green is recovering from a lower-back injury sustained during the T20 World Cup 2026, and that KKR are fully aware of his condition.

In contrast, CSK have no injury concerns or clearance issues surrounding Veer, yet continue to refrain from using him as an all-rounder.

That said, it is still early in the season. The five-time champions would have had plenty to reflect on after three consecutive defeats. A turnaround is still possible, and CSK will be hoping to bounce back in the upcoming matches and re-establish themselves as a formidable force in the tournament.

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