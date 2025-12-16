CSK Full Squad, IPL 2025: After finishing rock-bottom in 2025, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been one of the major movers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retention phase. They will enter the IPL 2026 auction with the second-highest purse at Rs 43.40 crore. CSK have made the most high-profile trade-in, bringing in star wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson for Rs 18 crore. CSK have let go of legendary all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and overseas star Sam Curran, with the duo going to Rajasthan Royals (RR). CSK have also released Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, freeing up Rs 13 crore for the team. Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni continue at the helm of the franchise. (Full List Of Sold, Unsold Players | IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates)

CURRENT SQUAD AND RETAINED PLAYERS: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Sanju Samson (Traded).

RELEASED PLAYERS: Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shaikh Rasheed, Andre Siddarth, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vansh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja (Trade), Sam Curran (Trade).