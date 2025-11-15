After finishing rock-bottom in 2025, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been one of the major movers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retention phase. CSK have made the most high-profile trade-in, bringing in star wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson for Rs 18 crore. CSK have let go of legendary all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and overseas star Sam Curran, with the duo going to Rajasthan Royals (RR). CSK have also released Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, freeing up Rs 13 crore for the team. Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni continue at the helm of the franchise.

New Zealand openers Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway have also been released by CSK after failing to impress in IPL 2025.

Experienced Indian campaigners Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar did not enjoy good seasons in 2025, and have been let go by CSK.

Shaikh Rasheed, who played a few matches for CSK in 2025, is among four uncapped players released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis and Urvil Patel - three batters who impressed for CSK after coming in as replacement players during IPL 2025 - have all been retained by the franchise.

Star spinner Noor Ahmad, all-rounders Shivam Dube and Jamie Overton, pacers Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj and Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad have also been retained.

CSK will enter the IPL 2026 auction with the second-highest purse at Rs 43.40 crore.

Players Retained: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson (trade-in), Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary

Players Released: Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran (traded), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shaikh Rasheed, Andre Siddarth, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vansh Bedi

Players Traded In: Sanju Samson (from Rajasthan Royals)

Players Traded Out: Ravindra Jadeja (to Rajasthan Royals), Sam Curran (to Rajasthan Royals)

AUCTION BUDGET: Rs 43.40 crore