Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel's decision to bat first on a tricky wicket under windy weather conditions backfired as the Chennai Super Kings restricted the hosts to just 37 runs in the first 6 overs while also picking up two wickets. Former Australia captain Aaron Finch couldn't wrap his head around Axar's decision after winning the toss, saying it made no sense for him to opt to bat as he had information about the conditions as well as statistics, going into the game.

During an analysis on ESPNCricinfo, Finch said that some of the decisions that Delhi have taken during the course of the IPL 2026 have left him and other pundits scratching their heads. The call to bat first against CSK on Tuesday was one such decision.

"Absolutely, it was a big mess up. You can't sugarcoat it. When you have all the information with you -- that they haven't won batting first -- it makes no sense. We keep scratching our heads with some of the decisions DC make," he said, reflecting on the toss call after the game.

Axar's captaincy has received plenty of criticism since the start of the season. Be it his selection of personnel, or omission of a few, and even calls made on the field, the all-rounder hasn't done justice to the faith the management has shown in him.

"See, I can understand gut-feel calls made on the field, I can also understand poor execution -- winning and losing are all part of the game. But when you are making black-and-white decisions wrong time and time again, that's a concern," Finch added.

At the time of the toss, Axar decided to bat first, suggesting that the pitch is expected to aid the batters early on and might slow down a little bit later in the game. However, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was happy to bowl first, saying he would've done so had he won the toss instead.

"We will bat first. I think the surface looks good, and we feel it's a very good pitch. Maybe in the second innings it might slow down a bit, so I'd like to give that advantage to our bowlers," he had said.

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