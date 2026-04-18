The mystery around the availability of Kolkata Knight Riders' pacer Matheesha Pathirana in the ongoing Indian Premier League persists. The fast bowler has already received the no-objection certificate from Sri Lanka Cricket to play in the Indian T20 tournament, but is yet to link up with the team. As KKR struggle at the bottom of the points table with five defeats in six matches, fans and experts are extremely curious to understand the case of Pathirana, who could have helped the team with his performance during the ongoing crisis.

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull criticised KKR for not sharing important updates related to the Sri Lankan pacer. Forget about playing for the franchise, Pathirana is yet to arrive in India for IPL 2026.

"You don't have to tell the whole truth, but just tell something partially and provide some sort of explanation. It kind of leaves you alone; there is no social media speculation, and there is no speculation from us," said Doull on Cricbuzz.

"We are wondering if he has been picked up in the auction, we know he's on his way, or he's here. Logistical reasons? What? Can't someone find the car key to get him in the car, or is there no seat on the bus for him? We can only laugh about it because we aren't told," he added.

Pathirana was bought by KKR for a whopping sum of Rs 18 crore at the IPL 2026 auction.

"I don't really want to see your players eating cake or having coffee. I would rather know who is available and who is not available. Just be open, some transparency. If you are open and honest about things, you will get some leeway, and people will go, 'Oh, that's a real shame," he added.

KKR are languishing at the bottom of the table. They have one point to their credit as their match against Punjab Kings was washed out due to rain.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss