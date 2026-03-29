Royal Challengers Bengaluru underlined their status as defending champions as they began their IPL 2026 campaign in dominant fashion. In the season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB registered a six-wicket victory. Chasing a target of 202, the hosts made light work of the challenge, with star batter Virat Kohli once again proving his class by scoring an unbeaten 69 off just 38 balls. Riding on his knock, Bengaluru chased down the total in just 15.4 overs.

Kohli's innings featured five boundaries and an equal number of sixes. However, one maximum stood out and left spectators and experts alike spellbound.

The moment came on the fifth delivery of the seventh over, bowled by Eshan Malinga. The right-hander made excellent use of a delivery pitching perfectly in the slot. Kohli waited patiently before executing a lofted straight drive, a shot that oozed elegance, timing, and control as the ball sailed straight into the stands for six.

That straight drive? Straight-up cinema



Virat Kohli just paints the ground with perfection



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Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who was on commentary duty, was left in awe of Kohli's brilliance.

"It is timing, but you've got to have that time to create the timing. You've got to get yourself into a position. That's what I mean - he was in that position. His placement was perfect. He popped his elbow up to the sky, found the middle of the bat, and he's got something a lot of people just can't have. You can't buy what Virat Kohli has off the shelf. No one sells what Virat Kohli has. He's that good," Pietersen said on air.

Speaking about the chase, Devdutt Padikkal and Kohli (69* off 38 balls) stitched together a blistering 101-run partnership for the second wicket off just 45 balls, providing the backbone for RCB's emphatic pursuit. The hosts finished on 203/4, launching their title defence in spectacular style.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will next face Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2026 clash on April 5, once again at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.