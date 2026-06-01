Actor Nehal Vadoliya, who shot to fame with her brief role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has made a massive claim in a podcast. As per the actor, a Rajasthan Royals player had been messaging her. While she didn't reveal the name of the player, Nehal hinted that he is a divorcee. Giving some details of the DMs, she said the player used to comment "hot" and "beautiful" on her WhatsApp status. The actor added she is not interested in talking to the player and has blocked him.

"Should I take the name? He is not a known name. He is from Rajasthan Royals and is divorced. I can show it right now. If I message him now, he will start messaging me. I don't want to talk to him. He would comment hot, beautiful, and pretty on my status. I asked him why are you messaging me; I don't want to talk. So, it will stop for a few days, and then again, he would message after a status update. Abhi maine block hi kar diya hai (I have blocked him now)," Nehal said on Suno India podcast.

Rajasthan Royals finish IPL 2026 at third spot

Shubman Gill scored a majestic century as Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur on Friday. With the loss, RR finished the season at the third spot.

Chasing a target of 215, GT captain Gill slammed 104 off 53 balls with the help of 15 fours and three sixes. Sai Sudharsan also aided the team's cause with a 58-run knock off 32 balls. The duo stitched a 167-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Earlier, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 96 off 47 balls as RR posted 214 for 6. Sooryavanshi became the fastest batter to score 1,000 IPL runs in terms of balls faced. The teenager reached the mark in 440 balls, surpassing Andre Russell's 545-ball record by a big margin. He also became the first batter to smash 500 runs in the Powerplay in a single IPL season. Jason Holder and Kagiso Rabada picked up two wickets each after RR captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bat.

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