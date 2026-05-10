Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant continues his lean patch with the bat in the Indian Premier League 2026. The southpaw was dismissed for 15 off 12 balls by Chennai Super Kings pacer Jamie Overton in an IPL 2026 match on Sunday. Overton bowled a good-length delivery, angling away from the batter. As Pant tried to guide it on the off side, the ball took the inside edge and crashed into the stumps. Pant has scored 251 runs in 11 matches at an average of 27.89 and a strike rate of 138.67.

Pant's innings: OVER-ton! #LSG have lost wickets in quick succession. How many more runs will they add to the scoreboard from here? #TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 #CSKvLSG | LIVE NOWhttps://t.co/niGR0vFDDY pic.twitter.com/lBq0MKKLjj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 10, 2026

After his dismissal against CSK, fans on social media blasted the IPL's costliest player. The wicketkeeper-batter gets a salary of Rs 27 crore from LSG.

Rishabh Pant is totally clueless

- No idea of the ball

- Just keep slogging #CSKvsLSG #LSGvsCSK pic.twitter.com/bEPQkRkN4A — Prasaanth (@prasaanth_07) May 10, 2026

Rishabh Pant is a delight to watch In

Dugout. pic.twitter.com/yY2aORoyMq — N!!KSIR96 (@ElevateUrMind4) May 10, 2026

HIGH BUDGETED LIABILITIES IN IPL 2026



Rishabh Pant - Paid 27cr by LSG, he is the biggest failure this season. He is yet to get going & season is about to end.



Nicholas Pooran - Paid 21cr by LSG. His dip in form is shocking considering he is a T20 beast. The returns are... pic.twitter.com/cvHsIGQbLK — Akshat (@Akshatgoel1408) May 10, 2026

@RishabhPant17 must be fired from captaincy with immediate effect by @LucknowIPL he doesn't deserve a place in playing 11, forget about captaincy. He is so pathetic. His performances shouldn't go unpunished.



I can't believe, I wanted him in T20I team so badly. — A_Verma (@A_Verma05187) May 10, 2026

The overhead over priced Rishabh Pant — CricPal (@AnupPalAgt) May 10, 2026

RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl against LSG on Thursday. LSG made a few changes due to injuries, with Josh Inglis, Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan missing out, while Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav and Shahbaz Ahmed came into the side.

On the other hand, RCB named an unchanged XI from their last match.

"We're going to bowl first. The simple reason is that the wicket has been covered for a while and there was rain around as well, so nothing special.

Talking about the mood in the dressing room, he said, "It's pretty much positive, how the last seven to eight games have gone for us. To turn it around after the first three games that we lost, it's a commendable effort from everyone. It's just that everyone is really positive and eager to turn it around and try to keep it as simple as possible. We are playing with the same team."

Meanwhile, LSG captain Pant said, "We would have bowled first as well. We're definitely trying to look at each and every match from here. But at the same time, we've got to be consistent and look to play good cricket. I think we're just looking to play good cricket as of now. We had our moments and our chances in a lot of games, but we couldn't finish it off. And that's the learning for us - as we move forward in the tournament, that's the only thing."

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