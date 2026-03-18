Upon Cameron Green rests a lot of Kolkata Knight Riders fans' hopes. However, former Australian captain and India coach Greg Chappell has raised concerns over the decline in the all-rounder's batting form, saying he feels Green "is stuck in the crease, cannot move, and cannot use his reach and athleticism to score runs." Chappell's comments come ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, where the young cricketer will represent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as one of their marquee players, signed fo Rs 25.20 crore. However, despite his recent century in the Sheffield Shield against New South Wales, Chappell expressed worry about Green's form.

As quoted by news agency ANI, Chappell said Green's bowling workload has impacted his batting, and while he can still become one of the finest all-rounders, it now depends on his decision-making, mental skill set and the quality of advice he is receiving.

"Bowling has impacted his batting. He can still be one of the great all-rounders of the game because he has the talent, but (it depends on) whether he has the decision-making, the mental skills to go with it, and whether he's getting the best advice on where he is going," Chappell said.

"I saw a very athletic young batsman with a beautiful setup and able to move in any direction, and now I see a batsman who is stuck at the crease, who cannot move, cannot use his athleticism, cannot use his reach to score runs," he added.

During the T20 World Cup, Green fizzled out under the pressure of proving himself not only as a worthy buy for KKR but also as one of the leading figures of Australia's next generation. With 24 runs in three innings, two single-digit scores, and just one wicket, the 26-year-old all-rounder struggled badly.

In the series against Pakistan prior to the World Cup, which Australia lost via a clean sweep, Green was their leading run-getter, scoring 93 runs in three innings at an average of 31.00, with a strike rate above 124 and a best score of 36.

His Test batting numbers also look modest, with 1,736 runs in 37 Tests and 59 innings at an average of 32.75, including two centuries and seven fifties. His last century came two years ago, away from home in New Zealand - a scintillating unbeaten 174 while batting at No. 4.

His recent Test returns during the home Ashes series against England were also disappointing: just 171 runs in eight innings at an average of 24.42, with a best score of 45. Despite his immense promise, Green's Test batting average at home stands at 28.96 after 20 matches, with only four fifties in 31 innings.

With ANI inputs