The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla minced no words in his criticism of Sunrisers Hyderabad following their heavy defeat against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 on Tuesday. SRH suffered an 82-run loss to GT, who registered their largest-ever IPL win in terms of runs. Chasing 169 on a tricky wicket, SRH were bowled out for a paltry 86 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Taking to X, Shukla questioned SRH's approach of attacking the ball from the outset, especially given that the Pat Cummins-led side was chasing a below-par target.

"When you need just 160 (169) runs, why lose wickets trying to hit sixes right from the beginning," Shukla wrote on X.

— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) May 12, 2026

Sent in to bat, Sai Sudharsan smashed five fours and two sixes during his 44-ball 61, while Washington Sundar cracked a 33-ball 50 as GT scored 168 for 5.

Nishant Sindhu (22) was the other contributor.

During the chase, Mohammed Siraj (1/11 in three overs) started strong by removing Travis Head for a duck. Kagiso Rabada (3/28 in four overs) dismantled the top-order consisting of Abhishek Sharma (6), Ishan Kishan (11) and Smaran Ravichandran (9), reducing SRH to 32/4 in 5.5 overs.

Later, it was Jason Holder (3/20 in four overs) and Prasidh Krishna (2/23 in three overs) who skittled out SRH for just 86 runs, with SRH skipper Cummins (19) being the top scorer.

Rabada was adjudged to be the 'Player of the Match' for his sensational powerplay spell.

With eight wins and four losses, GT moved to the top of the points table with 16 points, and SRH has slid down to third with seven wins and five losses, with 14 points.

(With Agency Inputs)

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