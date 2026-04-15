Lucknow Super Giants opener Mitchell Marsh batted well during his team's IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Wednesday. The right-handed player scored 40 runs off 32 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes. One of the maximums hit by Marsh went outside the stadium. It happened on the final ball of the third over of the LSG innings. Bhuvneshwar pitched a short ball and Marsh pulled it away powerfully over deep mid-wicket.

Such good was the hit from Marsh that the ball went over the stadium roof, travelling a distance of 102 metres.

Watch it here:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants in the game.

RCB made one change in the playing XI as Josh Hazlewood replaced Jacob Duffy, while Virat Kohli will play as an impact player. LSG has not made any change.

After winning the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar said, "We're gonna bowl first. It's pretty obvious. I see a pretty good surface. So, we bowl first and take the advantage of the first innings and keep the pressure. Not much (on the pitch). The previous game had a lot of grass. But I think this wicket, I think there is no grass. So, it will be a good track. But yeah, let's see.

"I think everyone is doing pretty much well for the team (on the necessary improvements) and coming on to the different stage and performing for the team. I think that's what the team stands for us. Just one change. Josh Hazlewood comes in place of Duffy."

After losing the toss, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said, "I think pretty good. You know, it's a good wicket to bat on. Because in wickets like this, you can bat first or bowl first. Eventually, you've got to play better cricket. We feel as a group, we've got to regroup, you know, come together and take ownership of whatever role we are playing as a team. And as in every match, we don't want to introspect on how we are playing cricket."

"We just want to trust in the group. And hopefully, people will put their hand up and say, hey, I'm going to win the match for the team (on what they need to do better). Definitely, you know, we talk about being leaders. And there are a lot of leaders in the group. You know, eventually, you've got to go out there and perform at the same time, soak in that pressure for the team, and try to do well. We're playing with the same team," he added.

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