In 8 days from now, Delhi Capitals will start their IPL campaign and that will be 23 days from the high of the 8th March win. The focus has quickly shifted from international glory to franchise cricket for Axar Patel. Clearly he isn't a fan of all aspects of IPL. At the season opener press conference of Delhi Capitals at Leela Hotel in Chanakyapuri, the Delhi Capitals skipper said he believes the impact sub rule in IPL has reduced the role of allrounders. "I don't like this rule," Axar said. "Teams now go with a specialist batter or bowler... as an allrounder, it affects your place. But rules are rules."

Leading Delhi Capitals for a second season, Axar arrives mentally refreshed after what he described as an emotional comedown following India's run of ICC success that includes T20 World Cups and Champions Trophy. "After giving so much mentally, there's a bit of emptiness," he said. "I just wanted to spend time with friends and family."

Back in the Capitals setup - a franchise that has seen frequent leadership changes over the years- 13 in 19 seasons. But Axar's approach as captain is rooted in adaptability, something he has drawn from the Indian team environment. He is also a Capitals veteran, having spent 7 seasons in their dressing room.

"Franchise cricket is very different," he said. "Players come from different countries, different roles. But one thing from the Indian team is flexibility - adapting to situations quickly. We can't play just one style; we have to adjust to conditions and roles."

Axar's World Cup was also marked by standout moments in the field, including two key catches in the semi-final that drew comparisons with Jonty Rhodes from India's fielding coach T Dilip.

The allrounder, however, downplayed the hype. "I didn't realise in the moment what I had done," he said. "I was just following the process. Only later, when I saw the videos from the reels that my friends had shared did I understand how difficult those catches were."

Delhi Capitals is on hunt for their maiden title and they are banking on their captain's calm, process-driven mindset, that sharpened on the international stage could be key.