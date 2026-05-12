Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate in their win against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. Axar and David Miller scored counter-attacking fifties to help DC defeat Punjab Kings by three wickets and keep their slim Playoff chances alive here on Monday.

"Delhi Capitals (DC) Captain Axar Patel has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during the match Match No. 55 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala," said an IPL media advisory.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Axar Patel was fined INR 12 lakhs," it added.

As for the match, Punjab Kings put 210 on the board after being asked to bat first. Priyansh Arya (56 off 33) and Prabhsimran Singh (18) shared 78 runs off 41 balls for the opening wicket for PBKS. Punjab Kings were off to a flyer but by the halfway mark they could only reach 107 for two in 10 overs.

Captain Shreyas Iyer (59 not out off 36) and Cooper Connolly (38 off 27) shared 83 off 52 balls for the third wicket but they were not able to change gears as swiftly as they would have liked. In the 19th over, Starc got rid of Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh off successive balls before Suryansh Shedge hit a couple of breathtaking sixes off the high profile speedster.

Ngidi bowled a brilliant final over to ensure Punjab Kings don't push beyond 210. In reply, DC slipped to 74 for four but Axar (56) and Miller (51) resurrected the chase, while Ashutosh Sharma and Madhav Tiwari completed the task, scoring 216 for seven in 19 overs.

Mitchell Starc (2/57) and Madhav (2/40) picked up two wickets each for DC. For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh (2/21), Ben Dwarshuis (1/51) and Marcus Stoinis (1/44) were among the wicket-takers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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