Every year, the Indian Premier League (IPL) uncovers hidden gems from the cricketing world and turns them into overnight sensations. From the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the IPL has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of numerous stars. In IPL 2026, the spotlight has firmly fallen on Rajasthan pacer Ashok Sharma, who was signed by Gujarat Titans. In just five matches so far, Ashok has left fans stunned with his blistering pace, regularly clocking speeds close to 150 kmph.

However, his journey to the world's biggest T20 league has been anything but smooth.

Hailing from a small village located around 35 kilometres from Jaipur, the 23-year-old pacer comes from a humble background. With no proper roads or basic facilities, Ashok's family has faced several hardships. Despite the challenges, they continue to live in the village, drawn by its peaceful environment.

"He loves it here. He wakes up at 5 am, goes to the ground for running, trains for three hours, returns by 8 and then rests again. He has become very conscious about his diet, especially after the knee injury he suffered during his stint with KKR. He often says he would exchange a lavish five-star lifestyle for this any day. His diet is simple - he prefers homemade food. Diet, recovery and sleep are the three most important aspects of his training routine now," Ashok's elder brother Akshay told The Times of India.

"Sukoon hai idhar (It's peaceful here). Ashok loves it. Everything started from here - whether it was me playing cricket or him taking big strides. Ashok always says, 'Kuch bhi ho jaaye, apna gaon nahi chhodenge' (Whatever happens, we will never leave our ancestral village)," he added.

Akshay also revealed that former Ranji Trophy cricketer Vivek Yadav mentored Ashok in 2019. However, after Yadav's sudden death due to COVID-19 in 2021, Ashok went through a difficult phase.

"In 2019, when he was 17, I took him to the Aravali Cricket Academy, where Vivek bhaiya was impressed by his pace. Ashok was erratic, but he placed him directly in the senior team and asked me to let him stay at the academy. That decision helped Ashok grow as a cricketer," Akshay said.

"Ashok didn't speak for weeks. We thought the dream was over. We were clueless. But Vikas (Yadav) bhaiya later called us and promised to fulfil his brother's dream, assuring that the academy would do everything possible to help Ashok reach his potential," he added.

Ashok Sharma had earlier been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals squads but made his IPL debut only in 2026 for Gujarat Titans, against Punjab Kings on March 31. So far, he has played five matches and scalped six wickets.

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