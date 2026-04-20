Punjab Kings are enjoying a memorable run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won five of their first six matches so far. One of their fixtures against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain. On Sunday, Shreyas Iyer and Co. extended their unbeaten streak with a dominant 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Playing at Mullanpur, PBKS posted a massive total of 254/7 in 20 overs - the highest team score of the season. In reply, Lucknow Super Giants attempted to put up a fight but were restricted to 200/5, falling well short of the target.

Following the match, a heartwarming video surfaced on social media showing PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta sharing a warm hug with pacer Arshdeep Singh. The moment sparked a cheerful reaction from Arshdeep, who immediately broke into a dance, leaving Preity and fans present in splits. LSG pacer Mohammed Shami could not stop smiling seeing Arshdeep's reaction.

Look at the happiness of Arshdeep Singh after receiving a warm hug from Preity Zinta following PBKS's win vs LSG.



Mohammed Shami is still waiting for his chance. pic.twitter.com/mgGI9YyRCl — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) April 20, 2026

Notably, Preity Zinta, who is also a well-known Bollywood actress, has often been praised for her humility and for being a strong support system for the Punjab Kings players throughout the tournament.

Talking about the match, PBKS' recent win over Lucknow Super Giants was headlined by a stunning partnership between Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly, but the latter admitted that while his own innings began on a rather uncertain note, it was ‘super exciting' for him to watch Arya bat on the other end.

Reflecting on his time at the crease, Connolly revealed that he initially struggled to get going, even as Arya dominated from the other end during their match-defining 182-run stand for the second wicket.

“I was out there for a little while. I was 19 off 22. Priyansh wasn't saying much to me, so I was a little bit nervous. But spending some time out in the middle with him was great. I hadn't batted with him before,” Connolly told JioStar.

While Connolly took time to settle, Arya was already in full flow, racing to a 19-ball half-century and dismantling the LSG bowling attack with fearless strokeplay. His aggressive intent allowed PBKS to maintain a soaring run rate, even as Connolly worked his way into the innings.

Connolly acknowledged the young opener's impact and expressed excitement about what lies ahead for him in the tournament.

“He's super exciting to watch, and I'm looking forward to what he can do for the rest of the tournament,” he said.

(With IANS Inputs)

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