Young all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar on Saturday was traded to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the IPL 2026 Retention deadline. Arjun, who is the son of legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar, joined LSG for his existing fee of Rs 30 lakh. First picked by MI at the 2021 IPL auction, he made his IPL debut for the franchise in 2023. So far, Arjun has played five matches in the IPL, taking three wickets at an economy of 9.37.

"Thank you, Arjun for being a valued member of the Mumbai Indians family. Everyone at MI wishes you the very best for the next chapter of your journey with Lucknow Super Giants. We are proud to have been a part of your development and look forward to seeing you continue to grow and get opportunities to make your mark," MI wrote in a social media post.

Meanwhile, MI completed the trade of leg-spinner Mayank Markande from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"Leg-spinner Mayank Markande will return to his former franchise, the Mumbai Indians (MI), following a successful trade from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Acquired by KKR for a fee of INR 30 lakh, Markande will join MI at his existing fee. Markande began his IPL career with MI, representing the franchise in 2018, 2019 and 2022, before turning out for Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023 and 2024. He has featured in 37 IPL matches, taking 37 wickets," the BCCI said in a statement.

