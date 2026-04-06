When will Cameron Green bowl in IPL 2026? There is still no clear answer to that as far as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are concerned. Experts and fans alike have criticised Green not bowling despite his massive price tag of Rs 25.20 crore, which is the highest for an overseas player in IPL history. However, KKR bowling coach Tim Southee revealed that Green is likely to start bowling soon, with the franchise in constant touch with Cricket Australia (CA) regarding the matter.

"Cameron's been bowling well, tracking obviously his rehab and giving himself back to being able to bowl in games. He'll continue to do that," Southee said, speaking at the press conference ahead of KKR's game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday.

"We're in regular contact with Cricket Australia, and I'm sure we'll see Cameron bowling soon," he added.

Another aspect that has perplexed some fans is the sight of Green bowling in the nets but not during matches. Southee explained why that is the case.

"All of a sudden, you can't bowl in the game. That's why he has been bowling in the nets; he has been working on getting his match-fitness ready, and that takes time. There is constant touch between us and Cricket Australia. I'm sure it's not far before he starts bowling," Southee said.

Cameron Green entered IPL 2026 with expectations of justifying a Rs 25.20 crore price tag. However, it hasn't been an ideal start for the Australian, scoring just 20 runs so far with KKR slumping to defeats in their first two games.

What has made matters worse is that Green hasn't bowled despite KKR's bowling evidently not being up to the mark. The men in purple and gold have conceded more than 220 in both games.

The Knight Riders are also without pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep for the entire season, while Sri Lankan speedster Matheesha Pathirana, bought for Rs 18 crore, is yet to join the squad.

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