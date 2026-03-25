On March 8 fireworks lit up the sky in Ahmedabad as India celebrated a memorable T20 World Cup triumph. Far away in Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw quietly stepped into a new phase of his life. Away from the roaring crowds and national euphoria, the 26-year-old got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Akriti Agarwal. It was a personal milestone which, in many ways, could redefine the trajectory of his cricketing journey.

For Shaw, the timing was critical and symbolic. A few months ago he found himself at a crossroads, unsure about what was next. Over the past couple of years, his career had drifted from the promise that once made him one of India's brightest young stars to hopelessness. He went from a dream Test debut century in 2018 to being dropped from domestic squads and going unsold at the IPL 2025 auction.

But if there's one thing that stands out now, it is a renewed sense of purpose—fuelled not just by ambition, but also by stability off the field.

“I'm not married yet, but I'm engaged… having the right partner makes a big difference,” Shaw says, almost candidly to a question asked by NDTV during a casual press briefing by the Delhi Capitals. He was shy, trying to gather his thoughts, admitted that it was not a question he's used to answering. He called Agarwal his “lucky charm,” saying that their relationship has been built on effort and understanding. “We've both worked very hard to build this. It wasn't easy. We understand each other's professional lives—I'm a cricketer, she's an actress—and that means both have to make sacrifices.”

Shaw has often been criticised for lack of discipline and focus, but on Wednesday it seemed there was a subtle but important shift. The Maharashtra batter spoke of balance, boundaries, and emotional support, perhaps missing during his more turbulent years.

There is also a sense of self-awareness. “Sometimes I still feel like a kid,” he admits, reflecting on how quickly time has passed since his early days in international cricket. “But when you have a partner who understands you, it helps. I feel I have the right person beside me.”

That emotional anchor may prove crucial as Shaw attempts what could be one of the toughest comebacks in Indian cricket.

After a disappointing run that saw him dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad in 2024 due to concerns over fitness and discipline, Shaw's stock fell sharply. His struggles were further highlighted when he went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction—a significant fall for a player who was once bought for Rs 1.2 crore after leading India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2018.

It is this second chance that now defines his mindset. And he looks forward to a chance to open for India again.

“That's exactly why I'm playing… there's no doubt I want to come back to the Indian team,” Shaw says with conviction. But this time, the intent is backed by action. “I feel like I'm putting in two to three times more effort than before. I'm giving 200%—not just on match days, but in practice as well.”

For Shaw, preparation is no longer just physical, it is deeply mental. He admits that stress once affected him significantly, but his approach has evolved. “Now I try to handle everything with a smile. You have to be mentally strong, especially when you go through tough phases. Life is a challenge—you can't run away from it.”

There's also a noticeable shift in how he views failure and expectations. Once seen as a prodigy burdened by hype, Shaw now speaks like someone who has made peace with the unpredictability of the sport. “You can't promise anything in cricket. It could be a quick 50, a slow 50, or even a zero. What matters is giving your 100%.” So what's new for him this season? The Mumbaikar says,“ I got engaged, that's one big highlight! But apart from that, it's been hard work—three times more than before. Training, mental strength… everything.”

He is wiser with a supportive partner by his side. Delhi will hope for this wisdom and the new- found calm to impact his cricket as well.