Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and India opener Abhishek Sharma's form woes continued as he joined stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson on an unwanted list for the most ducks by an Indian batter in a calendar year. During the Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Abhishek was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Mohammed Shami. This was his sixth duck of 2026 in T20s, equalling Rohit (six ducks in 2018) and Samson (six ducks in 2024) for the joint most ducks in a calendar year by an Indian batter in T20s.

Abhishek has not had the best of starts to the IPL 2026, scoring just 55 runs in three innings, with 48 of them coming against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the previous match.

The world No. 1-ranked batter also had a rough T20 World Cup, scoring just 141 runs in eight innings at an average of 17.62, with a strike rate of over 158 and two half-centuries, one of them coming in the final. He started the tournament with three successive ducks.

This year has been largely lean for Abhishek, who has scored 378 runs in 16 T20 innings at an average of 25.20 and a strike rate of over 195, including four fifties and a best score of 84.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have put Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in to bat first in Match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

LSG made one change to their team, bringing in Manimaran Siddharth in place of Anrich Nortje. SRH, led by stand-in captain Ishan Kishan, made a couple of changes, bringing in Harshal Patel and Liam Livingstone.

SRH started their IPL 2026 campaign with a defeat against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener and then went on to beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs. LSG are looking for their first win of the season after suffering a six-wicket defeat in their last match against the Delhi Capitals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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