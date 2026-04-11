It was fireworks in the daytime at the Mullanpur Stadium on Saturday. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head shell-shocked the Punjab Kings in an IPL 2026 match with a terrific display of power-hitting. The Sunrisers Hyderabad duo took their team to 120/0 in eight overs. SRH's Powerplay score read 105/0 in six overs. Abhishek Sharma slammed seven sixes in the Powerplay (eight overall) as he equalled the record for the most sixes in the Powerplay in the IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also set a world record. This was the third instance of the side breaching the 100-run mark in the Powerplay. No other men's T20 team has breached the 100-run mark more than once in the Powerplay.

Most sixes in overs 1-6 in an IPL innings

7 - Sanath Jayasuriya (MI) vs CSK, Mumbai WS, 2008

7 - Jos Buttler (RR) vs DC, Delhi, 2018 (rain-shortened game)

7 - Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) vs RCB, Brabourne, 2022

7 - Abhishek Sharma (SRH) vs PBKS, Mullanpur, 2026

100-plus scores in overs 1-6 in the IPL

125/0 - SRH vs DC, Delhi, 2024

107/0 - SRH vs LSG, Hyderabad, 2024

105/0 - SRH vs PBKS, Mullanpur, 2026

105/0 - KKR vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2017

100/2 - CSK vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2014

Punjab Kings asked Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first in Match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

Praful Hinge is making his IPL debut, replacing Jaydev Unadkat in the Sunrisers Hyderabad side. Salil Arora replaced Liam Livingstone as SRH made a couple of changes from the last game.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer informed that Priyansh Arya is in the playing XI and that Nehal Wadhera may come in as an Impact Substitute later in the match.

Speaking at the toss, Iyer said, "We're going to bowl first. It's a day game, and we obviously want to get a knack of how the wicket is going to play and get a fair idea. Other than that, that's what we've been doing in the last couple of games, and we've been thriving on it. We just back each other and back all the youngsters in the team. The more you tell them, the more confusing it gets, so it's better that they live in their own nature and express themselves. We're going with the same team. Actually, bowling first, Priyansh comes in for Nehal."

SRH skipper Ishan Kishan said, "We would have loved to bowl first, but I think the wicket looks pretty hard. It's about playing good cricket in the first innings. (On captaining) Obviously, it's a big disadvantage for any team. Pat is a tremendous bowler and brings a lot of experience, but I still feel we've got a young side and young bowlers today. Hopefully, we'll try to execute our plans, which is the most important thing in T20 cricket. There are two changes: Salil comes in for Livingstone, and Praful Hinge makes his debut in place of Jaydev Unadkat."

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