Virat Kohli returned to his majestic best as he slammed a scintillating century for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to power them to victory in their IPL 2026 clash over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday. Despite scoring 105* off just 60 balls, not once did Kohli appear to be out of control. After four games without a fifty, including two consecutive ducks, Kohli seemed to have refound his mojo completely. He was even heard having a humorous chat with KKR's Manish Pandey.

On the stump mic, Kohli could be heard telling Pandey that he would try unorthodox shots like ramps and scoops. He joked that since he wasn't in India colours, all of his ambitious shots would likely come off.

"Haan, abhi maarunga dekh (Watch, I'll hit now)," said Kohli to Pandey, as caught on the stump mic, before gesturing a ramp shot.

"Ab toh India ke liye thodi na khelna hai, ab toh har shot lagega (Now that I'm not playing for India, all my shots will come off)," he added.

WATCH: Virat Kohli's humorous stump mic chat

VIRAT KOHLI IN STUMP MIC TO PADDIKAL



- "Ab to India ke liye thodi na khelna h, ab to har shot lagega" pic.twitter.com/6UH7Ey5bD2 — Sam (@Cricsam01) May 14, 2026

Kohli and Pandey shared the lighthearted moment during RCB's run chase of a target of 193. The duo were teammates during India's U19 World Cup win in 2008, and have also shared the dressing room in the senior India team and RCB in the past.

While Kohli masterminded the chase to perfection, guiding RCB to victory with five balls to spare, Pandey also had a moment to remember from the match.

In the 18th over, Pandey grabbed a blinder at backward point to dismiss RCB's Australian batter Tim David. David had hit the ball hard, but Pandey showed lightning-quick reflexes, dived to his left and pulled off one of the best catches of the season.

Kohli's knock helped RCB regain top spot in the IPL 2026 points table, while KKR's playoff hopes now hang by a thread after their sixth defeat of the season.

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