RCB icon Virat Kohli unleashed carnage on Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada during their IPL 2026 clash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, slamming five boundaries to cap off a 21-run over. Kohli hit Rabada for five consecutive fours in the second over of the match, giving RCB a flying start. He became only the third RCB batter to hit five or more fours in an over, joining the likes of Chris Gayle and Shane Watson on the elite list.

RCB batters with five (or more) fours in an over

5 - Chris Gayle off Ishwar Pandey (PWI), Bengaluru, 2013

5 - Shane Watson off Thisara Perera (RPS), Bengaluru, 2016

5 - Virat Kohli off Kagiso Rabada (GT), Ahmedabad, 2026

Meanwhile, Kohli famously hit Gujarat Lions (now defunct) spinner Shivil Kaushik for 28 runs in an over during IPL 2016, smashing four sixes and a four in the 19th over. He finished that match with a century (109 off 55 balls).

However, Kohli was unable to convert his explosive start into a big score this time, as Rabada claimed his revenge in the very next over. Kohli was dismissed for 28 off just 13 deliveries.

RCB and GT are facing each other for the second time in the season. In their first outing at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the home team dominated completely and beat the visitors by 5 wickets.

RCB have a slight edge in the head-to-head record between the sides. In seven matches played so far, RCB have won four games while GT have come victorious on three outings. Their first-ever meeting came on April 30, 2022, which was won by the Gujarat Titans.

GT had a mediocre start to their season. In eight matches played, the Shubman Gill-led side has won four and lost as many matches and is currently placed fifth on the IPL 2026 points table. They are coming to the contest after registering a dominating 8-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

While RCB are performing to their best in the ongoing season and are placed at the second spot in the points table with six wins in eight matches. They are also coming to the match after an emphatic 9-wicket win against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

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