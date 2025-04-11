Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a poor start to Indian Premier League 2025. The southpaw has scored only 107 runs in 5 matches at an average of 21.40. Out of the five innings, Jaiswal has got out thrice for single-digit scores. Jaiswal has simply failed to find his rhythm and has looked scratchy at the crease during his knocks so far. Amid the batter's poor form, former Pakistan captain Basit Ali has sent him a stern warning. Basit believes that the likes of Sai Sudharsan and Priyansh Arya could make it tough for Jaiswal to keep his spot in the Indian team. The former Pakistan batter shared his opinion while analysing the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match that took place on Wednesday.

Sudharsan scored 82 off 53 in the match as GT registered a 58-run win over RR. On the other hand, RR opener Jaiswal fell for 6 off 7 balls.

"It was a top-class knock from Sai Sudharsan. I saw a spark in his eyes when he was giving an interview after his knock. He spoke about facing Jofra Archer. It appears that he thinks about his game. WV Raman correctly said that he is a good player of pull and cut shots. He is one for the long haul," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

"Rinku Singh sudhar jao, (Yashasvi) Jaiswal miyan sudhar jao, Parag sahab sudhar jao (Rinku, Jaiswal, Parag improve your game). These kids won't allow to slack. Whether it's (Priyansh) Arya or Sai Sudharsan. They are just looking for little opening. The moment they get that, they will barge into the Indian side. Mark my words.

"I thought he (Sudharsan) was 27 or 28, but I found out that he is just 23. He has cricket written all over his face and eyes. He loves cricket and will be among the top cricketers."

Basit further slammed Jaiswal for his lack of form.

"His stomach has filled. Jaiswal isn't focusing on cricket. This is my open message: Cricket can make you cry a lot. Look at Prithvi Shaw. Love cricket and bring passion," he said.

Star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma called time on their T20I careers after India's T20 World Cup title triumph last year.

"Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma did the right thing by retiring. I thought that Kohli could have continued but after watching these kids, I've realised that India have a lot of players."