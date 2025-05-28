Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a romantic moment after Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a stunning win over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2025 encounter on Tuesday. Thanks to the victory, RCB finished in Top 2 of the points table and will now take on Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on Thursday. Chasing a huge target of 228, Virat laid down the foundation with 54 before Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal stitched together a brilliant partnership to guide their team to victory. After the match, Anushka Sharma was seen celebrating the victory in the stands with the Bollywood actress and Virat exchanging flying kisses. The moment has gone viral on social media.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off a stunning six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants to seal a place in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League match on Tuesday.

Set an imposing target of 228, Virat Kohli blazed away to a 30-ball 54 before Jitesh Sharma (85 off 33 balls) and Mayank Agarawal (41 off 23) added 107 runs for the fifth wicket to seal a terrific result for the side heading into the playoffs.

RCB completed the chase with eight balls to spare.

Asked to bat first, LSG posted 227 for three riding on skipper Rishabh Pant's 61-ball unbeaten 118 and Mitchell Marsh's 37-ball 67. The LSG captain reached his century in just 54 balls.

The win helped RCB to enter the playoffs in second place and they will next meet league toppers Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday, while Gujarat Titans will clash with Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday.

