Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan picked his Best 12 of Indian Premier League (IPL), less than a day after the 2025 season came to a grand conclusion with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final at Ahmedabad. RCB's win marked the end of a long wait, while PBKS, in their second-ever final and first in 11 years -- will have to continue their search for a maiden title. Taking to social media platform X, Pathan shared a picture of his 'Best 12 of IPL 2025'.

Irfan's team featured Virat Kohli and Sai Sudharsan as openers, followed by Jos Buttler and Shreyas Iyer completing the top-order. Shreyas was also named captain of the season by Irfan, having led PBKS to the final.

The middle-order featured the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Heinrich Klaasen, with Naman Dhir and Krunal Pandya as the two designated all-rounders of the team.

Noor Ahmad, Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood completed, while Prasidh Krishna was the 'Impact Sub' of the team.

My playing 12 this season. What's yours? pic.twitter.com/aeTf4p20TL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 4, 2025

Sudharsan ended as the top run-getter, with 759 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.21, with a strike rate of 156.17, a century and six fifties. His best score was 108*. His side's journey came to an end with a loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eliminator.

He is followed by MI's Suryakumar Yadav (717 runs in 16 matches with five fifties at an average of 65.18), Virat Kohli of RCB (657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75 with eight fifties), GT skipper Shubman Gill (650 runs in 15 matches at an average of 50.00 with six fifties) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh (627 runs in 13 matches at an average of 48.23, with a century and six fifties).

Krishna took home the Purple Cap, with 25 scalps in 15 matches at an average of 19.52, best figures of 4/41.

He is followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Noor Ahmad (24 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 17.00, best figures of 4/18), RCB's Josh Hazlewood (22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 17.54, with best figures of 4/33), MI's pacer Trent Boult (22 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 23.50, with best figures of 4/26) and PBKS' pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh (21 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 24.66, with best score of 3/16).

(With ANI Inputs)