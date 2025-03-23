Virat Kohli was at the centre of IPL opening ceremony. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart Virat Kohli was felicitated with 'IPL 18' momento by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny during the opening ceremony of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League on Saturday. Virat has been with RCB since the inception of the cash-rich league and captained the franchise from 2011 to 2023. He is the highest run-scorer in the tournament's history, with a whopping 8,004 runs in 252 matches, eight centuries and 55 half-centuries.

His dazzling run in the 2016 season, during which he garnered 973 runs with four centuries, stunning statistics have not been enough for the IPL's most accomplished batter to lift the trophy, highlighting the cruelty of team sport. Notably, the inaugural match of the IPL 2025 marks the 400th appearance in the T20 format.

Before the felicitation, Virat flexed his dance moves and grooved with Shah Rukh Khan on 'King Khan's chart-buster song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

Shah Rukh Khan, with his lively voice, had invited the stalwart on the stage and said, "The King of 22 yards and a billion hearts. Let's hear the loudest for one and only, the goat, Virat Kohli." He started chanting 'Kohli, Kohli' and the star cricketer looked almost embarrassed.

Kolkata Knight Riders' explosive batter Rinku Singh danced with Shah Rukh on the famous hit 'Lutt Putt Gaya'. After Virat received the award, RCB and KKR skippers were invited to the stage.

"It's been an amazing feeling to lead RCB; I love this ground and especially the fans. This is my dream. The boys are energetic and feeling confident this year," RCB's new captain Rajat Patidar said.

"It is good to be back at Eden Gardens, it is good to work on your patience, and every day I am working on it," KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane said.

RCB skipper Patidar went on to win the toss and put the defending champions, KKR, to bat.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinandan Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia.

