RCB Schedule IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have a new captain for Indian Premier League 2025 season, in the form of Rajat Patidar, and are set to take on reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first game of the new campaign. After finishing in fourth place in IPL 2024, RCB will be aiming for their first-ever men's title. Alongside Patidar, RCB retained stalwart Virat Kohli as well as seamer Yash Dayal. In the IPL 2025 mega auction, RCB made some big purchases in the form of Phil Salt, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma.

Here is Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 schedule in full:

KKR vs RCB - 7:30 pm IST - March 22 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

CSK vs RCB - 7:30 pm IST - March 28 - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

RCB vs GT - 7:30 pm IST - April 2 - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

MI vs RCB - 7:30 pm IST - April 7 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

RCB vs DC - 7:30 pm IST - April 10 - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RR vs RCB - 3:30 pm IST - April 13 - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RCB vs PBKS - 7:30 pm IST - April 18 - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

PBKS vs RCB - 3:30 pm IST - April 20 - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

RCB vs RR - 7:30 pm - April 24 - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

DC vs RCB - 7:30 pm - April 27 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

RCB vs CSK - 7:30 pm - May 3 - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

LSG vs RCB - 7:30 pm - May 9 - Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

RCB vs SRH - 7:30 pm - May 13 - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs KKR - 7:30 pm - May 17 - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru