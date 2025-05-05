Rishabh Pant's bat went flying out of his hands just ahead of his dismissal during the IPL 2025 encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings on Sunday. Pant once again failed to score big for LSG as he was dismissed for 18 off 17 deliveries. During the 8th over of the LSG innings, Pant lost his bat while going for a big shot against Azmatullah Omarzai and was caught in the deep by Shashank Singh. It was a complete miscue from the left-handed batter as his bat went flying on the completely opposite direction. The video of his dismissal has gone viral on social media and LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's reaction has also sparked a lot of chatter among the fans.

Wait… what just happened?



Bat in the air, ball in the fielder's hands... Rishabh Pant's dismissal had it all



Updateshttps://t.co/YuAePC273s#TATAIPL | #PBKSvLSG pic.twitter.com/Q74gb4Lpu4 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2025

Arshdeep Singh stood up with the new ball, getting swing and bounce, to blow away Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) top-order and pave the way for Punjab Kings' (PBKS) move to second place in IPL 2025 points table with a 37-run win at the HPCA Stadium on Sunday.

After Prabhsimran Singh's sublime 91 took PBKS to a massive 236/5, Arshdeep removed Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran inside the powerplay to all but virtually set the deal in PBKS' favour. Ayush Badoni (74) and Abdul Samad (45) sharing an 81-run stand for the sixth wicket ensured LSG finished at 199/7, which meant their net run rate didn't suffer much, as PBKS got those crucial two points to boost their playoffs chances.

PBKS' had a bright start to their defence – Arshdeep took out openers Marsh and Markram in the third over. While Marsh's flick was caught by an attentive deep backward square leg, Markram chopped on to his stumps. Arshdeep again struck in power-play when his in-swinger went past Pooran's stumps and hit him on the back leg, thus trapping him plumb LBW, as LSG made 38/3 in the power-play, their lowest score in this phase of the ongoing season.

Rishabh Pant hit three boundaries in his 18 off 17 off balls, before flashing so hard against Azmatullah Omarzai that he lost control of the bat, while the ball was easily caught by deep cover in the eighth over. LSG's slide continued as David Miller sliced to deep cover, giving Omarzai his second wicket.

Samad and Badoni brought out some big-hitting blitzkrieg – smashing 21 runs off Vyshak Vijaykumar's first over, before the former dispatched Yuzvendra Chahal for two sixes in the 13th over. Samad's blitzkrieg continued when he whipped Marcus Stoinis for four and six, before he hit a slower ball from Jansen back to left-arm pacer and fall for a 24-ball 45.

Badoni went on to bring up his fifty off 32 balls by lofting Vyshak over long-on for six, and followed it up with an incredible whip and sweep fetching him more boundaries. But Chahal had other ideas – forcing Badoni to miscue to short third man and fall for a 40-ball 74, as PBKS began their crucial home stretch with a complete win.

(With IANS inputs)