The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be key for Rishabh Pant if he wants to return to India's T20I setup. Pant has a point to prove, having been roped in for a record-breaking 27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In his first game as LSG captain, Pant will take on his former side Delhi Capitals, who released him ahead of the mega auction. However, Pant has a bigger goal in front of him; getting back to India's T20I side.

Pant has not played a T20I since July 2024, and also warmed the bench during India's successful Champions Trophy campaign. Former India batter Aakash Chopra feels Pant needs to score heaps of runs if he wants to make a comeback to the national side.

"Rishabh Pant has a big opportunity. He is currently not a part of the T20 team. He is not even part of their scheme of things. People are surprised why such a strong player cannot get a consistent run in T20s. So, this is your season, sir. Come and score so many runs so that everyone is shaken. Where he would bat would be a question. There are a lot of discussions that he would open as keepers are batting there. You don't have to compete with Sanju Samson. You have to make your own place properly. There is no need to bat above No. 3 or No. 4. If you get a great start, come at No. 3, keep all three left-handers at four, five and six, and go after every bowler," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

With the T20 World Cup set to be played next year, Chopra pointed out that Pant needs to do some extraordinary to pip the likes of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and others in the pecking order.

"There are two things. Firstly, take the team forward. Then you get recognised more as a captain. Secondly, you return to reckoning regarding the T20I team if you score runs. I am still not convinced that the T20 team playing will also play next year in the World Cup. The T20 selections will be very dynamic. So this IPL will play a huge role in who is moving forward and able to make his place again. So I see a huge opportunity for Rishabh Pant as a captain with a new franchise and as a batter," he added.