Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Skipper Sanju Samson has been rendered doubtful after picking up a side strain as an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals seek to plug holes across departments and halt a three-match losing streak in their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday. With just two wins from seven games, the Royals are languishing in the second half of the table and are coming into the contest on the back of a gut-wrenching Super Over defeat to Delhi Capitals. As the league hits the halfway mark, they'll need to shake off the heartbreak quickly if they hope to upstage Rishabh Pant's men and climb out of the bottom half. Plagued by inconsistency in both batting and bowling, RR's campaign has struggled to find momentum. (Live Scorecard)
- 18:44 (IST)RR vs LSG Live: No Sanju Samson!Okay, here is the news! Sanju Samson is set to miss tonight's match vs Lucknow Super Giants. He sustained an injury during Rajasthan Royals' previous IPL 2025 match. More update on the player will be shared after the toss, which is just 15 minutes away.
- 18:25 (IST)RR vs LSG Live: A look at squads -Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Shamar Joseph, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin KulkarniRajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi
- 18:18 (IST)RR vs LSG Live: Sanju Samson doubtful for the gameRR skipper Sanju Samson is doutful for the game after picking up a side strain. Head coach Rahul Dravid said the wicketkeeper-batter had "experienced a bit of pain in the abdominal area" following which he had undergone scans. "Once we get a bit more clarity around the scans and the severity of (the injury) we'll take a decision going forward and we'll see what happens," said Dravid on Friday, putting a question mark on Samson's availability the match and also his future participation in the IPL.