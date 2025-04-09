Buoyed by Priyansh Arya's century and an unbeaten half-century from Shashank Singh, Punjab Kings (PBKS) posted the highest-ever T20 total at Mullanpur, 219/6, against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 match on Tuesday. Playing just his fourth IPL match, Priyan was simply unstoppable after slamming six off the very first ball of the match. He went on to hit eight more maximums and seven 4s, completing his century off 39-balls, the second fastest by an Indian in IPL.

During the mid-innings break, Priyansh recalled PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer advice after he was dismissed for a golden duck against the Rajasthan Royals.

"I am not very expressive, but I am feeling very good. After the last match, he (Shreyas) told me to back my strength and play the way I want. I was thinking that if I got the ball in my slot, I would hit it for six. I want to express myself and not get bogged down (while batting). (On the pitch) The ball is coming on nicely. It is not turning much. We have to bowl in good areas and take as many wickets as we can in the powerplay," Priyansh said on Star Sports.

Arya, a product of Delhi Premier League, rode on his luck and power-hitting to make 103 off just 42 balls with the help of seven fours and nine hits over the fence to power PBKS to the total.

He brought up his IPL century in 39 balls which is the fifth fastest of the tournament.

West Indian Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest IPL century, which came in just 30 balls in 2013.

Besides Arya, Shashank Singh scored 52 not out off 36 balls, while Marco Jansen made unbeaten 34 off 19 balls towards the end to give the impetus to PBKS innings.

For CSK, Khaleel Ahmed (2/45) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/48) scaled two wickets apiece.

(With PTI Inputs)