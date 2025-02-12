Gujarat Titans (GT) is set to have an ownership shake-up, with Ahmedabad-based pharmaceuticals company Torrent about to buy a majority stake in the franchise. Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners (Irelia Company Pvt Ltd), the present majority owners of Gujarat Titans, have formally sent a request to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to approve the change. It is set to be the first time an active franchise switches majority ownership. It has also revealed that Gujarat Titans now are the costliest IPL team in terms of market purchase value.

Torrent are set to take a 66 per cent stake in Gujarat Titans, in a deal where the franchise's entire value has been kept at around Rs 7,500 crore (USD 856 million), as per a report by Economic Times.

The valuation fee of Rs 7,500 crore, and the purchase action of Torrent, would make Gujarat Titans the costliest Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise in terms of paid value.

It would overtake the value of Rs 7,090 crore paid by RPSG Group chairman and founder Sanjiv Goenka for the acquisition of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2021.

While in terms of brand and overall value, the likes of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) lead the way, those franchises have never seen a sizable shake-up in their investment and ownership.

Should the takeover be approved, CVC Capital will retain a 34 per cent stake in the franchise. They had earlier paid Rs 5,625 crore to acquire the franchise in 2021, outbidding the Adani Group (Rs 5,100 cr) and Torrent themselves (Rs 4,653 cr).

As per a report by Cricbuzz, the change in ownership is not expected to cause a shake-up in the management of the franchise. Shubman Gill is set to continue as captain, while Ashish Nehra will carry on as the head coach.

Under Nehra, Gujarat Titans have enjoyed a couple of very successful seasons, winning the IPL title in its very first year in 2022, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.

In 2023, GT reached the final again, narrowly losing out to Chennai Super Kings.

2024 turned out to be the worst year for the franchise, as they finished 8th in the standings.

GT reinforced their team with the purchases of stars like Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada and Washington Sundar in the IPL 2025 mega auction, to add to the likes of Gill, Rashid Khan and B Sai Sudharshan.