Chennai Super Kings are on the brink of elimination from the playoffs race in IPL 2025. With seven losses out of nine, the five-match time champions are facing the worst time of their life. On Friday, they suffered a shocking five-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad at their own fortress, Chepauk. Apart from being on the losing side, the match also had an intense moment after CSK skipper MS Dhoni gave a taunting response to Shaik Rashdeed as the 20-year-old's fielding error handed SRH an extra run.

The incident took place in the 8th over, when SRH Ishan Kishan played a shot on a full delivery from Sam Curran. Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen comfortably completed a single. Later, Rasheed came rushing from the extra cover and threw the ball towards the non-striker's end but it missed the stumps and went away as there was no player for the backup.

As the ball went away, Ishan and Klaasen quickly took another run. Seeing this fielding error, Dhoni looked at Rasheed and made a gesture towards him to use his brain.

When you see dhoni in this angry mode that means the team is seriously in a serious position, thala saying rasheed to be relax and focused on. This version of thala is pic.twitter.com/mIrhd3Vut0 — AARIF(@arifansarionx) April 25, 2025

It was a forgettable day for the young opener Rasheed as he was dismissed for a golden duck by Mohammed Shami. Later, this fielding blunder also rubbed salt on his wounds but he would surely look to bounce back in the upcoming games.

Talking about the match, Harshal Patel bagged a four-fer as SRH bowled CSK out for 154, before Ishan Kishan, Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy played handy cameos to see their side through with eight balls to spare.

With his defeat, CSK almost bowed out of the play-offs race even as SRH stayed alive theoretically. CSK remained bottom of the points table while SRH jumped a place to rise to the eighth spot. This was SRH's first win at the Chepauk against CSK.

"We kept losing wickets, and in the first innings the wicket was slightly better and 155 is not a justifiable score, because it wasn't turning a lot. Yes, after the 8-10th over, it became slightly two-paced when it comes to the fast bowlers, but nothing that was out of the ordinary, I feel we could have put few more runs on the board. Yes, second innings there was a bit of help, our spinners the quality was there and they bowled in the right areas and it was stopping a bit but we were short by 15-20 runs," said CSK skipper Dhoni after the loss.