Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) scripted history on Monday, with overseas batters from a team crossing the 400-run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. LSG batters achieved this record during their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Thanks to their performances this month, LSG's openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram and explosive batter Nicholas Pooran completed their 400 runs this season. For the first time ever, three overseas players from a franchise have completed 400 runs in a season.

Marsh started off by scoring 65 in just 39 balls, with six fours and four sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 166.67. He put on a 115-run stand with Markram, who also made 61 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 160.53.

Marsh is the 10th-highest run-getter this season, with 443 runs in 11 innings at an average of 40.27 and a strike rate of above 157. He has five fifties, with the best score of 81.

Markram is the 12th highest run-getter this season, with 409 runs in 12 innings at an average of 34.08, with a strike rate of 148.72. He has scored five fifties, with the best score of 66.

Pooran, who played a fine hand of 45 in 26 balls, with six fours and a six at a strike rate of 173.08, is the team's top run-getter. He is the ninth-highest run-getter with 455 runs in 12 innings at an average of 41.36, with four fifties in the tournament and the best score of 87*. His runs have come at a strike rate of 197.82.

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and opted to field first. Markram and Marsh scored half-centuries and put 115 runs for the first wicket. Except for Pooran later, every other batter failed to touch the double digits as LSG finished at 205/7 in their 20 overs.

Eshan Malinga (2/28) was the top bowler for SRH, with Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey and Nitish Kumar Reddy getting one each. LSG needs to defend 206 runs to keep their playoffs hopes alive with sixth win of the season.

