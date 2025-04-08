Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Spencer Johnson was roasted brutally on social media after leaking 46 runs in three overs during the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. Johnson was included in the playing XI in place of Moeen Ali but he proved to be extremely expensive for his side. The Australia international conceded 12 runs in the first over but his next over went for a mammoth 18 runs with Aiden Markram going on the offensive. Johnson's third over went for 16 runs with Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran running riot. Johnson, who was bought for Rs 2.8 crore in the mega auction, has struggled in IPL 2025 till now with just one wicket in four matches.

Spencer Johnson, man, it's been ugly and brainless bowling. Absolutely zero application of mind. — Jaanvi (@that_shutterbug) April 8, 2025

Mitchell Marsh (81) and Nicholas Pooran (87 not out) smacked belligerent half-centuries as Lucknow Super Giants posted a massive 238 for three against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match on Tuesday.

Spencer Johnson has played his last match for KKR this season. — कट्टर KKR समर्थक🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) April 8, 2025

Marsh clobbered five sixes and six fours in his knock to lay the foundation of a big score, alongside adding 99 runs for the first wicket with Aiden Markram (47) and 71 runs for the second wicket with Pooran. Pooran's blitz included eight sixes and seven fours as he made 87 not out from only 36 balls.

