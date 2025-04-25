A hilarious incident was captured on camera during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday. During the 18th over of RCB's innings, which was bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi, RR pacer Jofra Archer was spotted filling his nails while fielding at the deep. Archer had one over left from his quota, which he completed by bowling the final over, returning figures of 1/33. Before bowling his final over, a viral video caught Archer doing his nails.

Kohli hit his fifth half-century of the season to help RCB registed their first win of the season. He hit a 42-ball 70, and shared a 95-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal, who also hit a half-century, to set the base for RCB posting 205/5.

In reply, led by Josh Hazlewood's 4-33 and stifling act by spinners, RCB got their first home win of IPL 2025. Hazlewood levelled former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan's record for fastest to 50 IPL wickets by fast bowlers.

Hazlewood spoiled Rajasthan's attempts to end its losing streak with his sizzling four-wicket haul. While his compatriots Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal struggled to find consistency, Hazlewood hunted the Royals alone with his scorching pace.

The seasoned 34-year-old whiskered past the 50-wicket mark in the cash-rich league in 36 appearances, the same number McClenaghan needed to achieve the milestone, making them the joint-fourth highest.

South African quick Kagiso Rabada is the fastest to 50 IPL scalps, having accomplished the feat in 27 games, followed by Sri Lankan maestro Lasith Malinga (33) and Indian left-armer Khaleel Ahmed (35). During his memorable outing at the RCB's home den, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Hazlewood also crossed the 150 wicket mark in T20s.

With the win, RCB climbed to the third place in the points table with 12 points from nine matches.

