Dashing keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has left Delhi Capitals and will be the hottest player in the IPL auction pool after the GMR-run franchise decided to release the India international. The four retained players of DC are Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs. Hectic negotiations were going on for the last one month and a complicated management structure led to Pant quitting the franchise for which he played for eight years and captained in three seasons.

"Once GMR appointed Venugopal Rao as Director of Cricket and Hemang Badani as head coach, the writing was on cards. GMR is also in talks with Shreyas Iyer, under whom the team played its only final in 2020. Iyer is not going to play for KKR," a source tracking DC's development told PTI on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday.

Currently the DC management structure allows each of the co-owner to run the team for two years. "This is a complicated structure and it would always be counter-productive for a team. So once management came in hands of GMR, they overhauled it completely," the source said.

It is understood that once the Kiran Grandhi-led management decided on getting rid of Pant, things couldn't be salvaged as people who know the cricketer vouched that he had felt "hurt" at the turn of events.

At the IPL auctions, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings could go the whole hog for Pant. The 27-year-old joined the Delhi-based franchise in 2016 and started leading the Capitals in 2021.All franchises can retain up to six players from their 2024 squad, and a maximum of five players can be capped internationals, Indian or overseas.

With ANI inputs

