Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya will be missing in action during their IPL 2025 opener against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Hardik was handed a one-match ban by IPL governing body at the end of last season after his side failed to complete 20 overs within the stipulated time on three occasions. Since MI's last over-rate offense took place during their final group stage encounter, Hardik will be serving his one-match ban this season. During MI's pre-season press conference, Hardik broke his silence on the ban and said that he was not aware of the consequences of his team's over-rate offense.

"I think that is something out of my control. Last year what occurred was part of the sport, I think we bowled one and a half or two minutes late. At that point of time I did not know the consequences of what could happen. It is unfortunate, but it is the rule. Now will they continue with this rule next year, I think it is up to the higher authorities. They can see into it, and how it can be done,," he said.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said now that the contentious Impact Player rule has been extended by three years, a cricketer has to be a pure all-rounder to find place in the starting eleven.

The rule allows a team to replace a player from their playing XI at a later stage of the match. The teams bring in a batting or bowling specialist as the situation demands.

The BCCI extended the rule to at least the 2027 edition despite reservations from leading Indian players, including Rohit Sharma who said the Impact Player strategy was holding back the development of Indian all-rounders with teams replacing them with an extra batter or bowler during the game.

"In the current scenario, it becomes difficult if you are not completely a 50-50 all-rounder to find your place. Going forward this can change or will change, we will have to see. But yes, definitely if you want to encourage more all-rounders they will need a fix spot for them to develop over the years," said Pandya during the season-opening media interaction.

Pandya will miss MI's opening game on Sunday due to one match suspension for over-rate related offences last year. Surya Kumar Yadav will lead the side.

(With PTI inputs)