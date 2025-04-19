GT vs DC IPL 2025 Live: Here's what Rashid Khan said before the match

"It's good so far, going well so far as a team for us. Pretty happy to be in top half of the table. The most important thing is the support you get from your own crowd, it's one of the biggest stadiums. It's always full, it gives you energy when you see that passion and support. You want to give your best performance for the team. I think it's quite important (team's position on the points table.) That's where the competition starts. You can't take any game lightly as every game counts. We are in a good place at the moment but the tournament will get tougher and tougher from here. As a team you can't make mistakes," said Rashid Khan.