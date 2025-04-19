Story ProgressBack to home
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: DC Drop Rs 9 Crore Superstar, GT Opt To Field
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 match
GT vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 match on Saturday in Ahmedabad. Delhi have dropped their star opener Jake Fraser-McGurk from their Playing XI. McGurk was bought by DC for Rs 9 crore during the mega auctions. On the other hand, GT have named the same Playing XI. The Capitals sit pretty at the top with 10 points from six games, while the Titans are at third spot with eight from as many outings. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, Straight from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- 15:08 (IST)GT vs DC Live: Here's what Axar Patel said at the toss"I also wanted to field. I was confused as it was that hot. I was a little skeptical due to the weather. The bowlers might get tired under the sun. We will look to score well and look to defend. We wanted a good start. We wanted to focus on the process. We are focusing on our process and execution. We keep talking about improvements. The dressing room atmosphere has been good. It is important to be clear in your ideas. We have given them clear roles. You might get success sometimes and sometimes you won't get it. Jake is not playing well," said Axar Patel.
- 15:08 (IST)GT vs DC Live: Here's what Shubman Gill said at the toss"We will bowl first. It is very hot. The wicket looks very good. If you won't keep much grass, it would crack up. Things have been going well. We don't think much about the past. It is about turning up on the day. It takes a couple of weeks for the team to gel in. We are going with the same team. Hopefully, Rabada will come back in 10 days or so," said Shubman Gill.
- 15:00 (IST)GT vs DC IPL 2025 Live: Pitch report"The pitch number 6 is being used. Three matches on this pitch, average first innings score is 219. Beautiful looking wicket. Even covering of grass. Absolute belter. Runs on the board will build pressure. Day game won't see dew and should be a high scoring fixture."
- 14:57 (IST)GT vs DC IPL 2025 Live: Here's what Rashid Khan said before the match"It's good so far, going well so far as a team for us. Pretty happy to be in top half of the table. The most important thing is the support you get from your own crowd, it's one of the biggest stadiums. It's always full, it gives you energy when you see that passion and support. You want to give your best performance for the team. I think it's quite important (team's position on the points table.) That's where the competition starts. You can't take any game lightly as every game counts. We are in a good place at the moment but the tournament will get tougher and tougher from here. As a team you can't make mistakes," said Rashid Khan.
- 14:53 (IST)GT vs DC Live: Marvelous Mitchell StarcHaving skipped the Champions Trophy to freshen up after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Starc has returned to the IPL recharged and razor sharp. With 10 wickets at an economy just over 10, he's led the DC pace unit featuring Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma. If Starc can conjure another match-defining spell, it could be the edge that Delhi needs.
- 14:46 (IST)GT vs DC Live: Battle between Starc and SirajMitchell Starc's mastery of death overs will be up against Mohammed Siraj's artistry when the high-flying Delhi Capitals take on an equally well-placed Gujarat Titans in a high-voltage top-of-the-table IPL clash. Confidence in the Delhi camp would be soaring after their dramatic Super Over win over Rajasthan Royals, another heist scripted under pressure with Starc at the heart of it. The Australian left-arm quick bowled three overs of pinpoint yorkers, including a nerve wracking Super Over, to turn the game on its head.
- 14:29 (IST)DC vs GT Live Updates: Can DC Crack Gill-Sudharsan Duo?Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have been carrying most of Gujarat Titans' batting load since the start of the season. They remain key to the team's success. Can the likes of Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav help DC nullify them?
- 14:13 (IST)IPL 2025 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans Eye No. 1 SpotGujarat Titans, who have 4 wins in 6 matches so far, will go top of the IPL 2025 team standings with a victory against Delhi Capitals today. Though DC already have 5 wins in 7 matches to their name, their Net Run Rate is a little inferior to GT.
- 14:08 (IST)Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live: It's No. 1 vs No. 3Hello and welcome to our live coverage of a high-profile clash between table toppers Delhi Capitals and No. 3 placed Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. Both DC and GT have enjoyed a bright start to the campaign that sees them make significant strides forward towards their goal of qualifying for the playoffs. It's been quite neck-to-neck for these two sides so far, with both incurring 2 defeats each so far.
