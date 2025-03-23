As the defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) geared up for the 2025 season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, two of the most famous players of the teams -- Rinku Singh and Virat Kohli -- were brought on the opening ceremony stage by actor Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh even made the two dance a little to a couple of songs from his movies, entertaining fans at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. However, an incident from the moment Kohli met Rinku on the stage has triggered a debate on social media.

In a video that has emerged on the internet, Kohli could be seen attempting to shake Rinku's hand when the two crossed each other. But, the KKR star walked past the former RCB captain, making fans wonder.

Rinku singh ignored Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/qg1IAvXKOU — Ankit Sheoran (@sheoranankit_) March 22, 2025

It also has to be noted that Kohli and Rinku share an excellent camaraderie. Last year, Kohli even gifted one of his bats to Rinku. Yet, the video got fans talking on social media.

Rinku Singh ne Virat Kohli se haath kyu nhi milaya pic.twitter.com/hbf0T9tQxc — Md Charag Alam (@charag_official) March 23, 2025

Lekin bhaiya aaj rinku singh ignore kar ke galat kiya Virat Kohli Ke Sath — (@rranjan257) March 22, 2025

During the opening ceremony talks, Shah Rukh held a big praise for Kohli, saying he is someone who inspires him and millions of others everyday.

“Virat is the only player who has played for just one team since the beginning of the IPL in 2008, RCB. He's the OG Gen Old of the IPL. He's such a big inspiration; I even used to stay awake late at night during his Under-19 days to watch him bat. I'm fortunate to be alongside him. Do you think the IPL will continue to be so wonderful, and the generation gold will continue to shine as you do and the others? Or will the generation bold start making a bigger and faster impact on this game?” SRK said on Kohli.

SRK also asked Kohli about the new generation of cricketers, wondering if it is ready to make an impact. On this question, Kohli replied: “The bold generation is coming up very strongly, but the old generation is still here, ready to make an impact, still ready to play the game, and hopefully keep creating more memories for all these lovely fans for years to come,” Virat Kohli replied to Shah Rukh.