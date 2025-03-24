Story ProgressBack to home
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Superstar Given 'Special Permission' To Miss DC vs LSG Game
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE: Delhi Capitals are all set to begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday in Visakhapatnam
DC vs LSG LIVE Cricket Updates, IPL 2025 LIVE Scorecard© BCCI
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday in Visakhapatnam. Both the teams will be playing under new captains. DC will be led by their star all-rounder Axar Patel, having Faf du Plessis as the vice captain. On the other hand, LSG will be led by DC's former skipper Rishabh Pant, who was purchased for an IPL record Rs 27 crore in the mega auction. With their major pace attack missing from the lineup, LSG will rely on their spinners for a turnaround in this game. However, with batters like Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Pant, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and others, this match promises to be a run fest. (Live Scorecard)
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2025 Match Live Updates, straight from Visakhapatnam:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 18:15 (IST)IPL 2025, DC vs LSG: No KL Rahul?KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant swapped franchises in the auction, but Rahul is not confirmed to play today. The in-form wicket-keeper batter has reportedly joined the DC camp, but has 'personal problems' to attend to, according to captain Axar.Those 'personal problems' are speculated to be the birth of his child.
- 18:12 (IST)DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: New captain for DC tooOf course, with Rishabh Pant leaving, Delhi Capitals also have appointed a new captain. India's multi-dimensional all-rouner Axar Patel has been named DC captain, having been retained for Rs 16.50 crore by the franchise.Interestingly, ex-RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has been named vice-captain of the team for IPL 2025.
- 18:04 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE: All eyes on Rishabh PantAnd as expected, all eyes will be on Rishabh Pant. Part of DC for 9 years, Pant will now wear LSG colours, having been purchased for a mind-boggling IPL record of Rs 27 crore in the mega auction. He has also been named captain, and faces off against his old team in Game 1!
Topics mentioned in this article