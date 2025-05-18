KL Rahul is likely to open for Delhi Capitals (DC) in their remaining three league matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a report. Due to a dip in form, DC are seriously considering a batting reshuffle, with Rahul batting at the top being a part of it. So far, Rahul has opened just once this season, batted at No. 3 on two occasions and played the remaining seven games at No. 4 - a position he was given before the season got underway.

With IPL playoffs looming large, DC want some stability at the top of the order and Rahul's promotion at the top of the order is on the cards, according to a report in the Times of India (TOI).

"He has had decent returns in the middle-order but the management is keen to stop the shuffling of openers and have the experience of Rahul in the powerplay," the report said.

DC, currently just outside the top four with 13 points from 11 matches, suffered a major setback with premier pacer Mitchell Starc deciding not to return for the remainder of the season. The Australian left-armer is the team's leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps, and his absence is a significant blow to DC's already slim playoff hopes.

In a bit of relief, the Capitals managed to secure the services of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who obtained the 'No Objection Certificate' from his national board on Friday.

An experienced IPL campaigner with 38 wickets at an economy of 7.84 in as many matches, Mustafizur will be expected to spearhead a struggling pace attack against a batting-heavy GT line-up.

The Axar Patel-led side has endured a disappointing run at home, managing just one win - that too via a Super Over - at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this season.

DC's problems have only deepened in recent outings. Their top and middle-order crumbled against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rain-hit match, while their bowlers were hammered by Punjab Kings, who raced to 122 for one in just 10.1 overs before the game in Dharamsala was abandoned.

The pace attack, comprising Dushmantha Chameera and Mukesh Kumar, has struggled to deliver, making Mustafizur's role in providing early breakthroughs all the more crucial, especially against GT's in-form top order.

The batting unit has also been inconsistent. In their last completed outing, DC were reduced to 29 for five by SRH on May 5. They didn;t get to bat in the Dharamsala match.

(With PTI Inputs)