Former Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami has reignited the Eden Gardens pitch debate with an explosive claim. This comes after KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane hoped to get a pitch that would assist spin bowlers, following their loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of IPL 2025. Eden Gardens pitch Sujan Mukherjee initially denied Rahane's request, saying that he was not going to make any changes. However, after facing backlash over his remarks, Mukherjee backtracked from his claim.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Mukherjee said that he never denied any request from KKR, insisting that he has good relations from everyone in the franchise.

"No official or player asked for the pitch requirement for the first match. A coach at the time of practice asked me about the behaviour of the pitch. I said ghumega bhi aur accha chalega (the pitch will turn, and it will be good for batting)," Mukherjee told Sports Tak.

"I never denied anything to KKR. We have been in good relations for a long time. I prepared the pitch as per BCCI guidelines. Those who are accusing me know nothing," he added.

However, Goswami has revealed that Eden Gardens curators have often refused to accept the demands of the home captain.

"Fact: Nothing new with the Eden garden curator not listening to the home captain. Having played for Bengal for over a decade, have been witness to this from close quarters. As a home team, we would ask for a certain pitch to take the home advantage but would seldom get it. In fact the curator wouldn't even let us train at the Eden Gardens, or run rounds because, apparently, the grass would be spoiled. On the other hand, I would see my counterpart Karnataka players running around (the outfield) at Chinaswamy Stadium," Goswami wrote on X.

After losing their opening match to RCB, KKR registered their first win of the season on Wednesday against Rajasthan Royals.