Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) hoping that this can finally be the lucky year where they win the coveted title. Despite playing three IPL finals, RCB have never won the tournament, losing on each occasion. However, despite making some heavy investments, legendary Australian wicket-keeper batter and former IPL winner Adam Gilchrist said that RCB would come last in IPL 2025. Gilchrist also jokingly gave a hilarious reason to back up his bold statement.

"I think there is a fair chance (that RCB finish last), because I'm basing it on the fact that there's just too many Englishmen in the squad. So, RCB. On the back of having too many Englishmen in there," Gilchrist said sarcastically, speaking on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

Gilchrist hosts the Club Prairie Fire podcast alongside former England captain Michael Vaughan, and his bold call could well be to pull Vaughan's legs.

"Nothing against Virat, nothing against their fans. I apologise to the fans, but you've got to talk to your recruiting agents," Gilchrist added.

Gilchrist was the first captain to defeat RCB in an IPL final, as he led Deccan Chargers to the title in IPL 2009.

RCB invested big money in English players in the IPL 2025 mega auction. RCB have three English stars in their squad, and all could potentially make the playing XI.

RCB's most expensive English buy came in the form of wicket-keeper batter Phil Salt, who starred for reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024. Salt was bought by RCB for a sum of Rs 11.5 crore.

The franchise also purchased Liam Livingstone for INR 8.75 crore and Jacob Bethell for INR 2.6 crore at the mega auction.

Meanwhile, Michael Vaughan predicted that Delhi Capitals (DC) would come last in IPL 2025, stating that lack of many high quality Indian batters would harm their chances.

"I just don't think they (DC) have got a very good team. My reason is that I believe you need high-class Indian batters to play on those wickets. They've got KL Rahul, that's it, really. I don't think they have enough quality Indian batters," Vaughan reasoned.

Interestingly, both RCB and DC are among the franchises who've participated in every single season of the IPL but never managed to win the cup.

RCB begin their season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, March 22.