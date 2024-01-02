New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra had an impressive run in the Cricket World Cup 2023 and his form played a major role in Chennai Super Kings acquiring his services in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction. Since the auction, the CSK fanbase has embraced the cricketer as their own and he recently had a heartwarming moment with an ardent fan. In a video going viral on social media, a CSK fan approached him with a placard that had pictures of major cricketers who have played for the franchise. Ravindra quickly stepped out of the car and signed the placard for the fan.

In a bid to retain their Indian Premier League (IPL) title, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did some exceptional business at the IPL 2024 Auction. The MS Dhoni-led side roped in six players in total, with New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell as their most expensive buy, priced at Rs 14 crore.

First sight of Rachin as Super King. Autograph's a super fan poster#WhistlePodu #Yellove #RachinRavindra

— WhistlePodu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) January 1, 2024

The five-time champions stunned everyone when they bought uncapped Indian batter Sameer Rizvi for Rs 8.4 crore. CSK resigned India all-rounder Shardul Thakur, following his release from KKR.

Here's the list of all the players bought by CSK at IPL Auction 2024:

1. Rachin Ravindra (Rs 1.8 crore)

2, Shardul Thakur (Rs 4 crore)

3. Drayl Mitchell (Rs 14 crore)

4. Sameer Rizvi (Rs 8.4 crore)

5. Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 2 crore)

6. Avanish Rao Aravelly (Rs 20 lakh)

List of retained players by Chennai Super Kings:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati.

List of released players by Chennai Super Kings:

Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, K Bhagat Varma, KM Asif, Robin Uthappa (Retired).