Rajasthan Royals (RR) explosive batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Thursday produced an exhibition in power-hitting to script history, by becoming the fastest half-centurion in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Jaiswal achieved this feat in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. Jaiswal slammed the half-century in just 13 balls to script his incredible milestone to his name. KL Rahul (14), Pat Cummins (14), Yusuf Pathan (15) and Sunil Narine (15) are the other three players to have achieved the milestone.

The milestone was previously held by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins who had scored a 50 in 14 balls. Yusuf Pathan was third on the list with a 50 in 15 balls.

Fastest FIFTY in the IPL



Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up his half-century in just 13 deliveries #TATAIPL #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/KXGhtAP2iy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2023

Coming to the match, Jaiswal started the run chase for the RR with a flying start as he single-handedly slammed Nitish Rana for 26 runs in the first over of the innings.





Yashasvi Jaiswal has smashed a half-century in just 13 balls and it is the fastest 50 in the history of #TATAIPL



The previous record was held by KL Rahul, who got to the mark in 14 balls. pic.twitter.com/OTCHPuSx58 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2023

Earlier in the match, Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a fine performance to bag four wickets, conceding just 25 runs in his 4 overs spell. Chahal and Trent Boult's blistering spells helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) restrict Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 149/8 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Eden Gardens on Thursday.